Arkansas lawmakers look to increase food stamp limit

The flags of Arkansas and the United States fly in front of the Arkansas State Capitol in...
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KAIT) - Arkansas lawmakers are working to increase the limit of food stamps.

According to KNWA, Senate Bill 306 looks to increase the limit of food stamps.

If the bill is signed into law, the bill will allow families to have both food and additional money in the bank.

With bipartisan support, both parties agreed this is the step in the right direction to handle poverty.

Republican State Sen. Justin Boyd is glad that the bill passed with bipartisan support, stating that the bill portrays Arkansas’ values.

“We do have our issues where they’re partisan in nature, but so much of what we really do is what brings Arkansas together,” said Boyd.

For more, visit this story on KNWA.com.

