Austin Reaves, Lakers to play Minnesota in NBA Play-In Tournament

The NBA regular season wrapped up Sunday, and a Cedar Ridge alum will play in the postseason. Austin Reaves and the Lakers knocked off the Jazz, they’ll play Minnesota Tuesday night at 9:00 p.m. CT in the Play-In Tournament on TNT.

Reaves had 12 points and 6 assists in the win over the Jazz. It wraps up what has been a red-hot finish to his season. He averaged 20 points per game on 58 percent shooting over his final 11 games.

Dating back to the All-Star Break, Austin ranks ninth in the NBA in field goal percentage (57.8 percent), averaging 17.8 points per game and chipping in from three at a 42.7 percent clip.

Darvin Ham gives Austin Reaves some “MVP” love as he’s getting interviewed by @LakersReporter after the needed win. pic.twitter.com/Hvhf2BFTC0 — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) April 8, 2023

The second-seeded Grizzlies will meet the winner of Tuesday’s Lakers/Timberwolves matchup Sunday in Memphis. Tipoff time is to be determined.

#NBAPlayoffs First Round, Game 1 dates.



More information will be provided as it is finalized. pic.twitter.com/sBcjzZVLKq — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 9, 2023

