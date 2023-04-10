Energy Alert
Austin Reaves, Lakers to play Minnesota in NBA Play-In Tournament

Utah Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio, left, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves...
Utah Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio, left, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The NBA regular season wrapped up Sunday, and a Cedar Ridge alum will play in the postseason. Austin Reaves and the Lakers knocked off the Jazz, they’ll play Minnesota Tuesday night at 9:00 p.m. CT in the Play-In Tournament on TNT.

Reaves had 12 points and 6 assists in the win over the Jazz. It wraps up what has been a red-hot finish to his season. He averaged 20 points per game on 58 percent shooting over his final 11 games.

Dating back to the All-Star Break, Austin ranks ninth in the NBA in field goal percentage (57.8 percent), averaging 17.8 points per game and chipping in from three at a 42.7 percent clip.

The second-seeded Grizzlies will meet the winner of Tuesday’s Lakers/Timberwolves matchup Sunday in Memphis. Tipoff time is to be determined.

