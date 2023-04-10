Energy Alert
Blytheville man arrested after fight breaks out in parking lot

Dispatchers said there is one man barricaded wihtin a home.
Dispatchers said there is one man barricaded wihtin a home.(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - One man was arrested after a fight broke out in a grocery store parking lot.

The Blytheville Police Department was called to the 400 block of West Moultrie Drive, to a fight that broke out in the Kroger parking lot on Easter Sunday.

According to officers, Leroy Johnson fled into the store, where he was apprehended.

Johnson was charged with refusal to submit arrest, possession of a controlled substance with the purpose to deliver, and disorderly conduct.

Once he was cleared medically, Johnson was transported to Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office and is set to appear in Blytheville District Court on Monday, April 10.

