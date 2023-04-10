Changes coming to the Jonesboro FY Annual Action Plan

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Several changes are coming to the city of Jonesboro’s FY 2020 Annual Action Plan and they want your input.

The city of Jonesboro plans to use the funds that were used to work on COVID-related activities.

According to the Facebook post, 80 percent of the $350,000 funds will be used to help with homelessness and homeless prevention in the city.

The funds will also be provided to the Crowley’s Ridge Development Council, Hope Found NEA, the Veteran’s Cottages as well as other homeless support services.

If you would like to voice your input to the changes, send an email to madelynn.williams@jonesboro.org or by mail to the Dept. of Grants & Community Development, City of Jonesboro, P.O. Box 1845, Jonesboro, AR 72403.

The deadline for public comments is 5 p.m. on April 14, 2023.

