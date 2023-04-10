Energy Alert
Crash on I-55 slows down morning commute in West Memphis

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - Traffic is at a standstill along I-55 in Crittenden County after a crash, according to IDriveArkansas.

Officials said the crash occured at 4:54 a.m., April 10.

The crash is impacting all northbound lanes at the MLK overpass in West Memphis with traffic being diverted at Exit 4.

Use an alternate route if possible.

