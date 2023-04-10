Energy Alert
Crash shuts down Parker Road, helicopter called in

A motorcyclists was hit by a car near the Loves on Parker Road.
By Chris Carter
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Emergency crews are shutting down all lanes of Parker Road near the Loves Truck Stop because of a crash.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, a motorcyclist was hit by car, and the road is being shut down to land a medical helicopter.

The department said a car pulled out in front of the motorcyclists, who swerved to avoid the crash. At least one person is being flown to a Memphis hospital.

Anyone who travels to the area should find an alternate route.

