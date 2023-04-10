Energy Alert
Funeral services today for 3 out of 5 Bollinger Co. tornado victims

Five people died and multiple were injured after an early morning tornado in Bollinger County...
Five people died and multiple were injured after an early morning tornado in Bollinger County on Wednesday, April 5.(MGN Online)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Five people died and multiple were injured after an early morning tornado in Bollinger County on Wednesday, April 5.

Bollinger County Coroner Calvin Troxell released the names of the victims killed in the storm: 37-year-old Jimmy Skaggs, 57-year-old Susan Sullivan, 16-year-old Destinee Koenig, 62-year-old Glenn Burcks and 18-year-old Micheal McCoy.

Funeral arrangements for the five victims have been announced.

Services for Koenig, Sullivan and Skaggs are scheduled for Monday, April 10 at Hutchings-Pendergrass Funeral Chapel in Marble Hill, Mo. Visitation is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the funeral service will follow.

Family services for Glenn Burcks will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by McMikle Funeral Home in Charleston, Mo.

Arrangements for Micheal McCoy have been set for Wednesday, April 12. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at New Salem Church in Marble Hill. His memorial service will follow.

Family members honor loved ones lost in Bollinger Co. tornado

According to the National Weather Service, preliminary information from the survey team showed EF2 tornado damage in the Glenallen area of Bollinger County with a path length of 22.3 miles.

They said estimated peak winds at this time were 130 mph and the maximum width was 150 yards.

