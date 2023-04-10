Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Girl, 5, shot and killed on San Francisco Bay Area highway

The fatal shooting happened on Interstate 880 in Fremont, California. (Source: KPIX/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILPITAS, Calif. (AP) — A 5-year-old girl was killed in a weekend shooting on a highway in the San Francisco Bay Area, authorities said Sunday.

The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. Saturday in southbound lanes of Interstate 880 near Milpitas, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The child was taken to a hospital, where she later died, ABC 7 News reported.

The entire highway was closed during the investigation, but some lanes reopened after about an hour.

Authorities were also investigating a separate shooting around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in nearby Fremont, the news station reported. Nobody was hurt in that incident.

Three suspects were later arrested in connection with the Fremont shooting, and a gun was recovered, according to the Santa Cruz Police Department.

Investigators were trying to determine if the two shootings were connected.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A post on Facebook has seen a handful of likes, comments, and shares after Lawrence County’s...
Sheriff caught on camera wading through waist-high water
Fatal Car Crash
Victims identified in fatal crash
Ambulance Light
Arkansas child killed after being hit by truck
Jonesboro Fire Department received a call about a house fire that broke out Saturday night.
Crews respond to overnight house fire
The car the man was allegedly driving is similar to this one pictured.
Police search for man allegedly impersonating an officer

Latest News

Leaked Pentagon documents provide rare window into depth of U.S. intelligence on allies and foes.
Pentagon investigates leaked documents
FILE - President Joe Biden, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden and Easter Bunnies, speaks on...
White House Easter Egg Roll blends fun, education
FILE - Lynnette Williams holds a sign during a gathering at Second Baptist Church in Akron,...
Grand jury weighs charges for police in Jayland Walker death
The fatal shooting happened on Interstate 880 in Fremont, California.
5-year-old girl killed in interstate shooting
The crash is impacting all northbound lanes at the MLK overpass in West Memphis with traffic...
Crash on I-55 slows down morning commute in West Memphis