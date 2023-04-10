Energy Alert
Home Depot donates $400,000 for tornado recovery

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Home Depot Foundation announced Monday it will donate $400,000 to help Arkansans and others recover from recent deadly tornadoes.

Initially, the company announced it would donate $200,000 following last month’s tornadoes in Mississippi that left 26 people dead.

According to Monday’s news release, the company will expand those funds to support response efforts in Arkansas, Iowa, Indiana, Tennessee, Alabama, and Georgia.

“In Wynne, our store worked with the city to donate thousands of dollars in relief supplies to people in need,” the news release said. “In the Little Rock area, our stores worked with the local school district and other nonprofits to provide disaster relief kits and more.”

Team Depot, the company’s associate volunteer force, has worked with nonprofit organizations to provide disaster relief kits, distribute food, and support cleanup efforts.

“We’re heartbroken to see the number of communities facing such significant loss after weeks of severe weather systems across several states,” said Shannon Gerber, executive director of The Home Depot Foundation. “The Home Depot Foundation and its nonprofit partners stand with these communities and pledge to support both immediate needs and long-term rebuilding efforts in the weeks, months and years ahead.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

