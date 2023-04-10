A House Bill on the Governor’s desk could change what you need to carry a firearm

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - House Bill 480 says a permit would not be required to carry a concealed handgun in Arkansas, and while many are happy about the clarification, one gun expert is a little concerned.

People on both sides of the argument already consider Arkansas to be a state that doesn’t require a concealed carry permit.

The bill would give that clarification that gun owners have been looking for but Logan Lee, the Owner of 141 Shooting Range Inc. said it could give people the wrong idea.

“People think because they are not getting the permit, they are also not getting the training they need, knowledge, training, and skill to keep you safe, not the card,” Lee said.

What Lee is worried about is people now not getting the necessary training and thinking, “Well they don’t need the card. What’s the point?”

Lee stressed the lack of safety is a trend they have been seeing and with the new bill, it could continue to decline.

“We have seen a drastic decline in CCW classes in the last 5 years, we are still doing classes, but they are nothing like they were 5 years ago and that is because training has gone down,” Lee said.

If training numbers continue to fall, Lee is worried that it could cause dangerous mistakes to happen even more.

“The lack of training, in the end, is going to make us all bad because the good guys with guns are going to do foolish things with guns,” Lee said.

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ office said she plans to sign the measure that was approved by the House on an 81 to 11 vote.

