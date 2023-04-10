Energy Alert
Law enforcement watching for watermelon thieves

By Hayden Savage
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Cave City is beginning to watch for “melon moochers.”

With watermelon growing season kicking into high gear, farmers fear thieves will help themselves to melons straight off the vine without paying for them.

This is a problem melon growers face every year.

Cave City Mayor Jonas Anderson has asked his police officers to watch the town’s watermelon fields closely.

“We’ve got a number of different fields and growers in the area and the growers themselves keep an eye on their fields very closely, but the police department is always there to back them up, and they keep a watch on it,” said Anderson.

Mayor Anderson added that it might not seem like a big deal to steal one, but to the community, it is.

“It’s a big part of Cave City, obviously. That’s why it’s so serious. When you go on somebody’s property and steal something, it’s just like stealing anything else. That’s their personal property.”

The mayor made it clear that those caught in the act of stealing would be criminally charged.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

