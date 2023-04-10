Energy Alert
Lowe’s donates $500k to help U.S. communities affected by tornadoes

The Lowe's team helped residents clean up debris in Coralville after tornadoes left widespread...
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Today, Lowe’s announced it will donate $500,000 in support of relief and recovery efforts across the nation’s heartland after dozens of destructive tornadoes ripped through communities in the past few weeks.

The donation will assist Lowe’s disaster relief partners, including the American Red Cross and Lowe’s nonprofit Pro customers. The donations will help these organizations provide emergency shelter, critical relief supplies, food and comfort to those affected by the tornado outbreak.

“It’s heartbreaking to see the devastation caused by the extreme tornadoes that have impacted our associates and customers across the South and Midwest,” said Marvin Ellison, Lowe’s chairman and CEO. “Our stores and associates are committed to providing assistance at a time when our neighbors need us more than ever, and this donation will help our nonprofit and Pro partners respond to critical needs.”

Last Thursday, Lowe’s associates went door-to-door to pass out more than 1,100 free buckets filled with supplies in Little Rock, Arkansas, Coralville, Iowa, and Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Additionally, in partnering with local emergency management officials and first responders, associates helped to clean up debris in the areas affected.

Lowe’s says it is also expanding financial assistance provided to associates through the Lowe’s Employee Relief Fund. The company is doubling its match, contributing $2 for every dollar an employee donates. Last year, the fund helped nearly 3,000 associates with more than $4.1 million in financial aid.

Visit Lowe’s Newsroom for updates on Lowe’s relief efforts and continued support.

