Man dead after attempted carjacking
By Myracle Evans
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting that left one person dead.

The shooting occurred on West Raines Road at Royal King Store at 1:21 p.m. on April 9.

Officers found one man inside the store with gunshot wounds. He did not survive his injuries.

Surveillance video showed three men attempting to carjack the victim and then shooting the victim.

Afterward, the suspects got into a sedan with heavy passenger-side damage and drove off.

Police ask you to call 528-CASH with tips.

