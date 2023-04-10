Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Newport’s Grant Black makes 2023 Triple-A debut

Newport native made his season debut for the Memphis Redbirds Saturday night.
Newport native made his season debut for the Memphis Redbirds Saturday night.(KAIT-TV)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KAIT) - Newport native Grant Black made his 2023 season debut in Triple-A Memphis, giving up just one hit and striking out four over two innings of work Saturday.

Black was tagged with the no decision as Memphis dropped their third straight, 6-2.

The 28-year-old right-hander entered in the top of the fourth inning, striking out two of the first three batters he faced. He worked around a leadoff single in the top of the fifth after striking out the next two hitters he faced, but he ran into trouble by issuing back-to-back walks to load the bases. Black would recover, forcing a groundout to end the threat.

This is his third straight season in Memphis. He made 23 appearances and five starts last season, giving up a 4.17 ERA with a 24-18 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 45.1 innings pitched.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A post on Facebook has seen a handful of likes, comments, and shares after Lawrence County’s...
Sheriff caught on camera wading through waist-high water
Fatal Car Crash
Victims identified in fatal crash
A tree that had fallen over on house, has sign embedded in tree.
Fire Department discovers sign embedded in tree
Ambulance Light
Arkansas child killed after being hit by truck
Jonesboro Animal Control (JAC) is asking for the public’s help finding the actual owner of the...
Local good boy has found a home

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill removes his helmet after flying out to end the fifth inning...
Acuña, Morton lift Braves to win over Cardinals
FILE - Lars Nootbaar of Japan reacts in 8th inning during the Pool B game between Japan and...
Cardinals place Nootbaar on injured list with thumb injury
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Gorman is congratulated by teammates after hitting a two-run home...
Gorman hits 2 homers in St. Louis’ 9-4 win over Toronto
The Cardinals will open the 2023 season at home against the Toronto Blue Jays at 3:10 p.m. on...
Guide to St. Louis Cardinals 2023 Opening Day