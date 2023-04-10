Newport’s Grant Black makes 2023 Triple-A debut

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KAIT) - Newport native Grant Black made his 2023 season debut in Triple-A Memphis, giving up just one hit and striking out four over two innings of work Saturday.

Black was tagged with the no decision as Memphis dropped their third straight, 6-2.

The 28-year-old right-hander entered in the top of the fourth inning, striking out two of the first three batters he faced. He worked around a leadoff single in the top of the fifth after striking out the next two hitters he faced, but he ran into trouble by issuing back-to-back walks to load the bases. Black would recover, forcing a groundout to end the threat.

This is his third straight season in Memphis. He made 23 appearances and five starts last season, giving up a 4.17 ERA with a 24-18 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 45.1 innings pitched.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.