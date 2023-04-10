Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Old YMCA building to be new indoor sports facility

The old YMCA building in Jonesboro that has been out of use for years.
The old YMCA building in Jonesboro that has been out of use for years.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The old YMCA in Jonesboro is going to look very different next month as the city is in the process of converting it into a community center.

The building will house a multipurpose court for basketball and volleyball as well as an indoor turf space which is a first for a community center.

This space inside the old YMCA building will be where the new turf field will be open to teams...
This space inside the old YMCA building will be where the new turf field will be open to teams and people wanting to stop by.(KAIT)

Jonesboro Parks and Recreation Director Danny Kapalas said this was a way to expand to an underserved area.

“Well, you know we had a facility on this side of town that was not being utilized so this is a great opportunity to make sure that this community on this side of town actually had a space,” Kapalas said.

The space was bought by the city years ago and was mainly used as storage until construction started a couple months ago.

The space will be open for teams to rent out along with locals who just want to stop by and is set to open at the end of May.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A post on Facebook has seen a handful of likes, comments, and shares after Lawrence County’s...
Sheriff caught on camera wading through waist-high water
A Pocahontas couple died Saturday when police said an SUV rear-ended their motorcycle.
Motorcyclist, rider killed in crash
Ambulance Light
Truck hits and kills 3-year-old child
Jonesboro Fire Department received a call about a house fire that broke out Saturday night.
Crews respond to overnight house fire
The car the man was allegedly driving is similar to this one pictured.
Police search for man allegedly impersonating an officer

Latest News

Sharp County Sheriff Shane Russell said while not everyone who drives a white Crown Victoria is...
Sheriff’s Office actively searching for law enforcement impersonator
With watermelon growing season kicking into high gear, farmers fear thieves will help...
Law enforcement watching for watermelon thieves
The flags of Arkansas and the United States fly in front of the Arkansas State Capitol in...
Arkansas lawmakers look to increase food stamp limit
Downtown Jonesboro, home of the 2022 Local Festival.
Changes coming to the Jonesboro FY Annual Action Plan