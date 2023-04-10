Old YMCA building to be new indoor sports facility

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The old YMCA in Jonesboro is going to look very different next month as the city is in the process of converting it into a community center.

The building will house a multipurpose court for basketball and volleyball as well as an indoor turf space which is a first for a community center.

This space inside the old YMCA building will be where the new turf field will be open to teams and people wanting to stop by. (KAIT)

Jonesboro Parks and Recreation Director Danny Kapalas said this was a way to expand to an underserved area.

“Well, you know we had a facility on this side of town that was not being utilized so this is a great opportunity to make sure that this community on this side of town actually had a space,” Kapalas said.

The space was bought by the city years ago and was mainly used as storage until construction started a couple months ago.

The space will be open for teams to rent out along with locals who just want to stop by and is set to open at the end of May.

