Quake recorded in Northeast Arkansas

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake just after noon Sunday in Lawrence County.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake just after noon Sunday in Lawrence County.

The government office registered the 2.3 magnitude quake at 12:16 p.m. local time about 2.8 miles north of Strawberry and about 36.8 miles west/northwest of Jonesboro.

The USGS said the quake had a depth of 14 kilometers.

So far, no one has reported feeling it.

To find out if a quake has been recorded where you live, go to the Region 8 Weather app on your phone or tablet and click Radar, then choose Earthquakes from the map overlays selection.

