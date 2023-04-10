Sheriff’s Office actively searching for law enforcement impersonator

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Drivers in Sharp County are worried after the sheriff’s office said it was searching for a man attempting to impersonate law enforcement.

A release said the man was driving a white Ford Crown Victoria with a blue light on the dash.

He stopped a woman, placed her in his back seat, then let her go after he discovered she was recording.

The man stole the phone from the woman.

Sharp County Sheriff Shane Russell said while not everyone who drives a white Crown Victoria is a suspect, but does encourage you to call dispatch if you see a vehicle matching the description.

If blue lights pull you over, Sheriff Russell said to remain calm.

“If the public is getting pulled over and they’re concerned it’s the Crown Victoria, or something is not quite right about it, call 911 dispatch and ask them if they have an officer making a traffic stop,” Russell said, “911 would be more than glad to assist you in finding out if it’s a legitimate stop or not.”

Sheriff Russell added it was concerning the man removed the woman from her car, saying that was a major red flag.

“When people take it to this extreme to where they’re making contact and removing them from the vehicle, that is a tale-tale sign that there’s more serious things that are coming. They just haven’t had that opportunity yet.”

Bryson Hicks is a resident of Sharp County and has a white Crown Victoria similar to the description of the suspect’s car.

He said he isn’t alone, though, as many county residents have cars like his.

“There’s a lot of people in Sharp County that have Crown Victorias. They’re really easy to get on auctions. There’s a lot of people that have them, but I’m scared this one guy is going to screw it up for all of us,” Hicks said.

Right now, Hicks said he wasn’t driving the car unless he had to.

“I don’t want to be going down the road and get pulled over because they think I’m that guy. My car is similar to his,” Hicks added, “They all are. They’re the basic white most of the time, white or black. Everybody’s thinking you’re the guy that’s pulling people over.”

The sheriff said his office had only received one report of the police impersonator, but if this has happened to you, you’re encouraged to report it immediately.

