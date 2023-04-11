Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

58-year-old man bitten by shark while surfing, officials say

Authorities said the man suffered injuries to his right leg.
By HNN Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A 58-year-old man is recovering after he was bitten by a shark on Sunday while surfing off the coast of Hawaii.

Emergency medical services responded just before 7 a.m. to Kewalo Basin on Oahu.

KHNL reports the man was bitten on his right leg and was saved by nearby surfers who made a tourniquet to stop him from bleeding out.

The victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources said the man was likely bitten by an 8-foot tiger shark. They also said reports were made earlier of a shark acting aggressively in the area.

People who witnessed the attack said it was a “scary” reminder of what can happen out in the waters.

“It’s pretty scary but, I mean, it’s part of the ocean,” Christie Ocolasurdo, a resident of Honolulu, said. “I mean sharks, we’re going into their home. Although we don’t really want that to happen, it’s always a possibility but this is really sad that it happened to that man.”

Officials posted signs warning of sharks and urged surfers and swimmers to stay out of the area until Monday.

Authorities also said they will continue to patrol the waters off Kewalo Basin and Ala Moana.

Copyright 2023 KHNL/KGMB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A post on Facebook has seen a handful of likes, comments, and shares after Lawrence County’s...
Sheriff caught on camera wading through waist-high water
A Pocahontas couple died Saturday when police said an SUV rear-ended their motorcycle.
Motorcyclist, rider killed in crash
Ambulance Light
Truck hits and kills 3-year-old child
Jonesboro Fire Department received a call about a house fire that broke out Saturday night.
Crews respond to overnight house fire
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake just after noon Sunday in Lawrence County.
Quake recorded in Northeast Arkansas

Latest News

Antoine Suggs, 39, of Scottsdale, Arizona, was found guilty Friday of four counts of...
Amnesty opportunity for those who missed court
Several police vehicles were blocking roads on the pueblo near the hotel, located about 25...
Police dispel active shooter threat at New Mexico resort
The A-State guard was one of several student-athletes serving in Wynne Monday.
Arkansas State athletics completes Wynne tornado relief drive, delivers donations
FILE - President Joe Biden signs into law S. 2938, the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act gun...
Biden ends COVID national emergency after Congress acts
Red Wolves helped in Wynne today
Arkansas State athletics donates truckload of supplies to Wynne