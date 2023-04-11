A-State receives grant for Parkinson’s care

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Speech and Hearing Clinic was awarded $280,000 to give Arkansans with Parkinson’s the care they need.

The Parkinson Voice Project of Texas, which focuses on helping people with Parkinson’s with speech treatment, has chosen Arkansas State University as one of the 16 universities to receive this grant.

As the state’s only SPEAK OUT! Therapy and Research Center, A-State Speech and Hearing Clinic plans on using that money for training, services, and equipment for the next five years.

The Arkansas State clinic plans to use SPEAK OUT! therapy to help Arkansans with Parkinson’s from the comfort of their home at no cost.

“Online therapy is easier and more convenient for this patient population that also struggles with mobility and physical challenges”, said Samantha Elandary, founder of CEO of Parkinson Voice Project.

Elandary added the pandemic is to thank for SPEAK OUT! after realizing patients responded better during online sessions than in person.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.