Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

A-State receives grant for Parkinson’s care

Arkansas State Speech and Hearing awarded grant to care for Parkinsons.
Arkansas State Speech and Hearing awarded grant to care for Parkinsons.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Speech and Hearing Clinic was awarded $280,000 to give Arkansans with Parkinson’s the care they need.

The Parkinson Voice Project of Texas, which focuses on helping people with Parkinson’s with speech treatment, has chosen Arkansas State University as one of the 16 universities to receive this grant.

As the state’s only SPEAK OUT! Therapy and Research Center, A-State Speech and Hearing Clinic plans on using that money for training, services, and equipment for the next five years.

The Arkansas State clinic plans to use SPEAK OUT! therapy to help Arkansans with Parkinson’s from the comfort of their home at no cost.

“Online therapy is easier and more convenient for this patient population that also struggles with mobility and physical challenges”, said Samantha Elandary, founder of CEO of Parkinson Voice Project.

Elandary added the pandemic is to thank for SPEAK OUT! after realizing patients responded better during online sessions than in person.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclists was hit by a car near the Loves on Parker Road.
One person taken to hospital after motorcycle crash
Concealed carry in Arkansas could look a lot different in the coming days as the Governor...
A House Bill on the Governor’s desk could change what you need to carry a firearm
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake just after noon Sunday in Lawrence County.
Quake recorded in Northeast Arkansas
A post on Facebook has seen a handful of likes, comments, and shares after Lawrence County’s...
Sheriff caught on camera wading through waist-high water
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead

Latest News

On Monday, the City of Batesville said in a social media post that a new partnership between...
City of Batesville, PECO partnering for new tornado siren system
Ticks can be found anywhere on the body.
Spring ushers in tick season
Mississippi County is looking to help out cities around the area with different projects.
Mississippi County to see influx of cash thanks to grants
The construction at the Monette Manor continues as they hope to open by the summer 2023.
Monette Manor set to reopen summer 2023