Amnesty opportunity for those who missed court

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County District Court is giving people with failure to appear warrants a second chance.

They announced on Facebook that this year’s amnesty program will focus on the failure to appear warrants and payments that have fallen behind.

If you fall under these categories, the Craighead County District Court urges you to act now.

Starting April 5, you can visit the Craighead County District Court at 410 W. Washington Ave. or call 870-933-4508 for further instructions.

The amnesty program ends on May 17.

