April 11: What you need to know

Weather Headlines

It’s that time of year when the mornings are cool and the afternoons are mild. Today looks to be very nice. Sunny skies with temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

Wednesday will be much of the same. We will continue to get a degree or two warmer each day until a cold front arrives late on Saturday. Most of the day will be dry on Saturday, but a cold front approaches late in the day to give us some storm chances. It does appear that we could get unstable enough to have some thunderstorms.

We will fine tune the forecast as we get closer to Saturday. Behind the front, slight cooler air arrives for Sunday.

News Headlines

Five people were killed and multiple others were injured in a shooting at a downtown Louisville bank Monday, authorities said. We’ll have a live update from Louisville.

A couple married not even 24 hours before the March 31 tornado ripped apart the life they looked forward to living. Now, they are finding hope in their beloved pet that saved the wife’s life after the roof caved in.

Drivers around the Farville Curve on East Johnson Avenue will be seeing more equipment as work on the bypass begins. Arkansas Department of Transportation District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee said trees are being removed and the ground is being prepared close to Clinton School Road and East Johnson Avenue.

Maddie Sexton has details on a fun event for the family with proceeds going to a great cause.

