Arkansas State announces full day of activities Saturday surrounding Pack Day Spring Game

The Arkansas State Athletics Department has announced a full day of “Pack Day” activities for Saturday, April 15, highlighted by the Red Wolves’ annual Spring Football Game presented by JTown’s Grill at 2:15 p.m.

A variety of food trucks and vendors will be on location at Centennial Bank Stadium throughout the day, including during the first-ever Pack Day Cornhole Classic. The doubles cornhole tournament will take place at Halsey Thrasher Harpole Tailgate City, beginning at 9:00 a.m. There will be both Beginner and Advanced divisions in the cornhole tournament, with brackets for each division limited to 64 teams. Entry is $20 per beginner team and $40 per team in advanced play, and there will be an 80 percent payout awarded in each division. For more information or to enter your team, go to https://bit.ly/23PackDayClassic.

The Hijinx Kids’ Zone will also be up-and-running in Halsey Thrasher Harpole Tailgate City at Mike Watson Park beginning at 9:00 a.m., and food vendors will be set up around the parking lot outside Centennial Bank Stadium. The food trucks and vendors that will be on site includes Chick-Fil-A, Lost Pizza Co., Ray’s Rump Shack, Enjies Food, Ohana Hawaiian Snow, Mrs. B’s Grilled Cheese and Hot Dog Heroes.

Open tailgating is available and encouraged all day on Pack Day in the Halsey Thrasher Harpole Tailgate City at Mike Watson Park, where East Arkansas Broadcasters (EAB) will also have remote on location beginning at 9:00 a.m. A new addition to A-State football game days last season was the addition of the BetSaracen Beer Garden, which will also be open for the Red Wolves’ Pack Day this year, as part of the NEA Sports Club. The BetSaracen Beer Garden will be located on the stadium’s northwest concourse and open at 11:00 a.m. ID will be required and validated. Concession stands will open at 11:00 a.m. as well.

A-State will also conduct an Athletics Gear Sale from 10:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m. on the stadium southwest concourse. Fans will be able to purchase game-used jerseys and helmets, along with other used gear and new apparel from multiple Red Wolves’ sports. The Textbook Brokers Team Shop will also open at 10:00 a.m.

Coach Butch Jones and the A-State football team will take the field for the Spring Game, presented by J Town’s Grill, at 2:15 p.m. that afternoon. The Red Wolves roster will be divided into teams, and the game will be played using a modified scoring system that will be announced the week of the game. Along with the Red Wolves’ presentation of their annual spring team awards, the Larry Lacewell MVP and Withrow Awards winners will be recognized as part of the game. The Sound of the Natural State and A-State spirit squads will be performing, and fans will be invited onto the field for an autograph session with A-State players and coaches following the Spring Game.

The first 1,000 fans will receive an Arkansas State football #CommitToSix poster, which will be available at a Red Wolves Foundation and A-State Marketing table located on the stadium concourse. Named A-State’s 17th all-time head men’s basketball coach earlier this month, Bryan Hodgson will be in attendance to meet and visit with fans prior to being recognized during the game. Additionally, REVELxp will have a presentation and information table set up on the concourse. REVELxp will have a field-level suite staged for viewing upon request at the table. Fans will also be able to pick up a Pack Day Spring Game roster at the table, and representatives from the A-State Athletics Department will be available to discuss season tickets, premium areas, the Red Wolves Foundation and more.

Anyone interested in viewing available premium areas for the 2023 season on Pack Day should contact the Red Wolves Foundation (870-972-2401, redwolvesfoundation@astate.edu) by noon on Friday, April 14. The “Pack Day” activities conclude at 5:30 p.m. with Movie Night inside Centennial Bank Stadium, presented by Optimum. Fans of all ages are invited to bring their blankets and enjoy “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” on the turf.

Also ahead of Pack Day, the A-State Lettermen’s Club will hold a social function for its members at Centennial Bank Stadium’s Woodard McAlister Family Club on Friday, April 14, at 5:30 p.m. Lettermen’s Club members are asked to RSVP for the event by clicking here. Former A-State letterwinners interested in joining the Lettermen’s Club can contact Zachary Patterson at 870-972-3895 or e-mail zpatterson@astate.edu.

The 2023 A-State Football season kicks off Sept. 2 at Oklahoma, while the home opener is slated for Sept. 9 against Memphis. Season tickets to all six home games at Centennial Bank Stadium, including the first three-game September home stand in program history, can be purchased by going to AStateRedWolves.com/Tickets.

2023 A-STATE FOOTBALL PACK DAY SCHEDULE & EVENTS

FRIDAY, APRIL 14

5:30 p.m.: Lettermen’s Club “Happy Hour” event (members only) (Woodard McAlister Family Club)

SATURDAY, APRIL 15 (PACK DAY SPRING GAME)

All-day open tailgating (Halsey Thrasher Harpole Tailgate City at Mike Watson Park and surrounding areas)

Food Trucks and Vendors (Centennial Bank Stadium parking lot)

Chick-Fil-A

Lost Pizza Co.

Ray’s Rump Shack

Enjies Food

Ohana Hawaiian Snow

Mrs. B’s Grilled Cheese

Hot Dog Heroes



9:00 a.m.:

Pack Day Cornhole Classic (Halsey Thrasher Harpole Tailgate City at Mike Watson Park)

Hijinx Kids Zone (Halsey Thrasher Harpole Tailgate City at Mike Watson Park)

East Arkansas Broadcasters (EAB) remote on location (Halsey Thrasher Harpole Tailgate City at Mike Watson Park)



10:00 a.m.:

Textbook Brokers Team Shop opens

Red Wolves Foundation and Marketing table opens (ticket information, RWF information, spring game rosters, #CommitToSixPosters, etc. available at table located on the Centennial Bank Stadium concourse)

Available premium seating locations may be viewed beginning at 10:00 a.m. by contacting the Red Wolves Foundation in advance by noon on Friday, April 14 (870-972-2401,

REVELxp presentation and information table opens (Centennial Bank Stadium concourse)

REVELxp field-level suite staged for viewing by request at RevelXP information table

10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.: Athletics Gear Sale (Centennial Bank Stadium southwest concourse)

11:00 a.m.:

Concession stands open

BetSaracen Beer Garden opens (Centennial Bank Stadium northwest concourse)



2:15 p.m.: Pack Day Spring Game presented by JTown’s Grill (Centennial Bank Stadium)

Free admission (clear bag policy in place, main stadium gates open on stadium’s press box side)

First 1,000 fans receive #CommitToSix poster

Sound of the Natural State

A-State Spirit Squads

A-State Football team spring awards presented

Larry Lacewell MVP & Withrow Award presented

Group and individual recognitions, including new head men’s basketball coach Bryan Hodgson, who will be in attendance meeting and visiting with fans prior to the game

Autographs with coaches and players on Allison Field following the game



5:30 p.m.: Optimum Movie Night featuring “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (Centennial Bank Stadium)

