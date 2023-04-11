Energy Alert
Arkansas State bowling preparing for Las Vegas, NCAA Championship

The Red Wolves will compete in the NCAA Championship starting Friday in Las Vegas
The Red Wolves will compete in the NCAA Championship starting Friday in Las Vegas(KAIT-TV)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Apr. 10, 2023
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State bowling is fresh off of winning the NCAA Rochester Regional over the weekend, but already the third-seeded Red Wolves are already back on the lanes, preparing for this week’s Final Four.

Justin Kostic’s crew was back at the Social, preparing for Friday morning’s Final Four matchup against No. 2 Vanderbilt. The Red Wolves and the Commodores will get started at 11:00 AM CT in Las Vegas. No. 1 McKendree and No. 4 Vanderbilt is the other morning matchup. The winners of the two matchups will meet in the Championship semifinal. The losers will enter the loser bracket, needing to win two matchups to advance to the Championship Final.

The teams in the Final Four are all familiar to A-State, having met all teams in the regular season multiple times. The Red Wolves are a combined 8-4 against the NCAA Championship field.

  • Record vs. No. 1 McKendree: 2-0 (won by 36 pins in Ladyjack Classic in November, won by 1 pin in Prairie View Invitational in January)
  • Record vs. No. 2 Vanderbilt: 2-1 (lost by 143 pins in Ladyjack Classic in November, won by 6 pins in Prairie View Invitational in January, won by 121 pins in Music City Classic in March)
  • Record vs. No. 4 Nebraska: 4-3 (lost by 57 pins in Penguin Classic in October, won by 77 pins in Ladyjack Classic in November, won by 18 pins in Prairie View Invitational in January, lost twice in Mid-Winter Invitational in February, won twice at Big Red Invitational in March)

The Red Wolves, winners of their last eight matches, are clicking at the right time as the team hopes to bring home the program’s first National Championship.

“The team is pretty well battle-tested, we’ve been in a lot of close matches,” Kostick said. “You can’t implement pressure, you can try a little bit like we’ll do a little drill where people are screaming real loud and stuff like that and we call it the tunnel, but you can’t implement the situation at hand so you just have to go through it.”

“I think in the beginning it’s always hard because you have new people coming in and then you have like the seniors and people that have been here for a while so just meshing all those personalities together and learning to really come together as a team,” junior Emma Stull said. “I think that it just really helped when we started to bond.”

Kostick and players say the thrilling tight matches the team has been in have brought them closer together.

“There have been a lot of times that we’re down three to one and we come back to win the three, and this team does a really good job at just never giving up and never showing that we’re down by that much,” sophomore Brooklyn Buchanan said. “We come back that last game but you’d think that we’d be leading the entire tournament the whole time. So I think that this team has more fight than teams of the past.”

