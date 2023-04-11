Arkansas State guard Jade Upshaw transferring to UCA

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After nearly a month in the transfer portal, former Arkansas State guard Jade Upshaw will be transferring to Central Arkansas, the sophomore Tweeted Monday.

Let’s do this thing !!!!! 💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/g5xOytjaty — Jade Upshaw (@jadeupshaw3) April 10, 2023

The Oklahoma native had an impressive freshman campaign, appearing in 26 games and starting six, scoring over 8 points per game. She hit 40 threes while recording 11 games in double figures.

With the Red Wolves revamping the backcourt with Missouri transfer Izzy Higginbottom, returning the Sun Belt Freshman of the Year Lauryn Pendleton plus getting Keya Patton from injury and the emergence of Mailyn Wilkerson, Upshaw’s minutes per game reduced from 18.8 her freshman year to 10.7 last season.

Upshaw averaged 4.3 points per game, shooting 32 percent from the field in 2022-23.

“This has been the most challenging year as a player,” Upshaw said in her Tweet announcing the transfer portal entry. “But one of the biggest for growth and ultimately a clearer picture.”

A-State Women’s Basketball Offseason:

TRANSFER PORTAL

PORTAL DEPARTURES

G Jade Upshaw (Soph.) - UCA

PORTAL ADDITIONS

G Wynter Rogers (West Virginia - Redshirt Fr.)

G Bre Sutton (ULM - Soph.)

F | C Cheyenne Forney (Denver - Jr.)

CURRENT RETURNERS

G Izzy Higginbottom (Soph.)

G Lauryn Pendleton (Soph.)

G Mailyn Wilkerson (Soph.)

F Anna Griffin (Soph.)

G | F Leilani Augmon (Soph.)

F | C Melodie Kapinga (Sr.)

F Kiayra Ellis (Soph.)

G Jordan Clark (Jr.)

G Tieriney Echols (Soph.)

F Linay Bodden (Fr.)

F Jada Williams (R-Fr.)

GRADUATED

G Bre Beck

G Keya Patton

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.