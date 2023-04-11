Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Bill signed to cut taxes in Arkansas

Gov. Sanders signed a bill to cut taxes
Gov. Sanders signed a bill to cut taxes(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - A bill was signed Monday morning that plans on cutting taxes in Arkansas.

According to KARK.com, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that $150 million from personal income tax will be cut, as well as $36 million from corporate income tax.

This legislation will impact any taxpayer making more than $23,400 in Arkansas.

The governor also said Arkansas plans on phasing out throwback tax.

Right now, Arkansas manufacturers must pay a tax when selling products from out of state.

Sanders said that phasing out the throwback tax will help make Arkansas more competitive with its surrounding states.

Visit KARK.com for more on this story.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A post on Facebook has seen a handful of likes, comments, and shares after Lawrence County’s...
Sheriff caught on camera wading through waist-high water
A Pocahontas couple died Saturday when police said an SUV rear-ended their motorcycle.
Motorcyclist, rider killed in crash
Ambulance Light
Truck hits and kills 3-year-old child
Jonesboro Fire Department received a call about a house fire that broke out Saturday night.
Crews respond to overnight house fire
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake just after noon Sunday in Lawrence County.
Quake recorded in Northeast Arkansas

Latest News

Sheriff's Office actively searching for law enforcement impersonator
Law enforcement watching for watermelon thieves
A House Bill on the Governor's desk could change what you need to carry a firearm
Concealed carry in Arkansas could look a lot different in the coming days as the Governor...
A House Bill on the Governor’s desk could change what you need to carry a firearm