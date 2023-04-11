Bill signed to cut taxes in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - A bill was signed Monday morning that plans on cutting taxes in Arkansas.

According to KARK.com, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that $150 million from personal income tax will be cut, as well as $36 million from corporate income tax.

This legislation will impact any taxpayer making more than $23,400 in Arkansas.

The governor also said Arkansas plans on phasing out throwback tax.

Right now, Arkansas manufacturers must pay a tax when selling products from out of state.

Sanders said that phasing out the throwback tax will help make Arkansas more competitive with its surrounding states.

