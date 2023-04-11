Energy Alert
City of Batesville, PECO partnering for new tornado siren system

By Hayden Savage
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - What was meant to benefit a company could benefit an entire town in Northeast Arkansas.

On Monday, the City of Batesville said in a social media post that a new partnership between the city and PECO Foods would create an emergency communication system.

The system will be stationed and operated by PECO’s Batesville campus.

When the city comes under a tornado warning, the National Weather Service will activate the siren, alerting citizens of a warning.

A majority of Batesville city limits are expected to be covered by the tornado sirens at PECO.

“I got a call from PECO, and they informed me they have installed an alert system, and hopefully, it is going to be tested this Saturday. We’re hoping that it reaches the entire community of Batesville,” Mayor Rick Elumbaugh said.

Mayor Elumbaugh said after the recent devastating tornados in Wynne and Little Rock, the new system couldn’t come at a better time, as the city’s current system is unusable.

“We’ve had some in the previous years, but I would say they are not operational at this time.”

He added excitement is building for the new warning system to be up and running.

“I know the county judge was there and was excited about the opportunity for us to have a siren and a warning system in our community.”

While PECO intends for this alert system to warn its employees on the Batesville campus, Mayor Elumbaugh said it was a win for everyone in the area.

“They’re doing this for their employees, and in this day and time, you can do enough for your employees. It’s a lifesaving device they have, so we’re excited about it.”

The siren is expected to be tested on Friday and Saturday of this week.

Though tornado sirens are a great tool, you are encouraged to have another way to receive warnings.

