Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

City looking at ways to protect city park

Residents near the park say the vandals are likely to strike during the early morning hours.
Residents near the park say the vandals are likely to strike during the early morning hours.(KAIT/Hayden Savage)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLEASANT PLAINS, Ark. (KAIT) - During its Tuesday night meeting, the Pleasant Plains city council will tackle the problem of protecting its city park from vandals.

The park, located on the north side of town, offers a place to grill out, play basketball, and much more.

Residents near the park say the vandals are likely to strike during the early morning hours.

City Council Member Ruth Quintana explained there have been multiple instances recently of vandalism at the park.

“They came in and punctured the basketballs, so we had to replace those. There was a time before that I believe they stole them, so we had to replace them. After the rain, we had someone drive through the grass, so now we have ruts in the ground,” Quintana said. “Most recently, someone dumped a can of paint on the basketball court.”

Quintana added that she would suggest a curfew at the upcoming council meeting.

“I’m a proponent for closing the gates and having a curfew at the park. I know there are a lot of people that don’t feel the same way as I do,” she said. “I’m not saying we close the park up at six, eight, or even nine o’clock, but I don’t think anybody needs to be here at the park at two, three, or four in the morning.”

To enforce such a curfew, gates that are already installed at the park would need to be closed.

Quintana also expects to discuss surveillance cameras at the park.

The public meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, in the city hall.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclists was hit by a car near the Loves on Parker Road.
One person taken to hospital after motorcycle crash
Concealed carry in Arkansas could look a lot different in the coming days as the Governor...
A House Bill on the Governor’s desk could change what you need to carry a firearm
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake just after noon Sunday in Lawrence County.
Quake recorded in Northeast Arkansas
A post on Facebook has seen a handful of likes, comments, and shares after Lawrence County’s...
Sheriff caught on camera wading through waist-high water
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead

Latest News

Dawn Martel Hamilton, 35, Jonesboro
Two arrested following shots fired
A public meeting will be held Wednesday, April 12, to discuss the Northeast Arkansas Airport...
Public meeting set to discuss NEA airport needs
Five people died and multiple were injured after an early morning tornado in Bollinger County...
Funeral arrangements for 5 Bollinger Co. tornado victims
Music legend Sting will bring his My Songs World Tour to Arkansas this fall.
Sting world tour coming to Arkansas