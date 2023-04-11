City looking at ways to protect city park

PLEASANT PLAINS, Ark. (KAIT) - During its Tuesday night meeting, the Pleasant Plains city council will tackle the problem of protecting its city park from vandals.

The park, located on the north side of town, offers a place to grill out, play basketball, and much more.

Residents near the park say the vandals are likely to strike during the early morning hours.

City Council Member Ruth Quintana explained there have been multiple instances recently of vandalism at the park.

“They came in and punctured the basketballs, so we had to replace those. There was a time before that I believe they stole them, so we had to replace them. After the rain, we had someone drive through the grass, so now we have ruts in the ground,” Quintana said. “Most recently, someone dumped a can of paint on the basketball court.”

Quintana added that she would suggest a curfew at the upcoming council meeting.

“I’m a proponent for closing the gates and having a curfew at the park. I know there are a lot of people that don’t feel the same way as I do,” she said. “I’m not saying we close the park up at six, eight, or even nine o’clock, but I don’t think anybody needs to be here at the park at two, three, or four in the morning.”

To enforce such a curfew, gates that are already installed at the park would need to be closed.

Quintana also expects to discuss surveillance cameras at the park.

The public meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, in the city hall.

