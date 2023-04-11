Construction begins on bypass

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Drivers around the Farville Curve on East Johnson Avenue will be seeing more equipment as work on the bypass begins.

Arkansas Department of Transportation District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee said trees are being removed and the ground is being prepared close to Clinton School Road and East Johnson Avenue.

“So, the earthwork and the heavy equipment subcontractor that would do the clearing, that’s exactly where we expected them to start and that’s what they’re doing today,” he said.

“Some clearing of that passage over the ride away through those trees actually started early this morning. Not only there but a few select spots along the job where some drainage structure and a few specific things will need to take place.”

Smithee also said there would be road work on Clinton School Street. ARDOT will curve Clinton School Road to line up with the bypass as well. Work on the project is expected to be completed by March 2026.

