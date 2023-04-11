Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Construction begins on bypass

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Drivers around the Farville Curve on East Johnson Avenue will be seeing more equipment as work on the bypass begins.

Arkansas Department of Transportation District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee said trees are being removed and the ground is being prepared close to Clinton School Road and East Johnson Avenue.

“So, the earthwork and the heavy equipment subcontractor that would do the clearing, that’s exactly where we expected them to start and that’s what they’re doing today,” he said.

“Some clearing of that passage over the ride away through those trees actually started early this morning. Not only there but a few select spots along the job where some drainage structure and a few specific things will need to take place.”

Smithee also said there would be road work on Clinton School Street. ARDOT will curve Clinton School Road to line up with the bypass as well. Work on the project is expected to be completed by March 2026.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A post on Facebook has seen a handful of likes, comments, and shares after Lawrence County’s...
Sheriff caught on camera wading through waist-high water
A Pocahontas couple died Saturday when police said an SUV rear-ended their motorcycle.
Motorcyclist, rider killed in crash
Ambulance Light
Truck hits and kills 3-year-old child
A motorcyclists was hit by a car near the Loves on Parker Road.
One person taken to hospital after motorcycle crash
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake just after noon Sunday in Lawrence County.
Quake recorded in Northeast Arkansas

Latest News

On Monday, April 10, Congressman Jason Smith visited Bollinger County to tour the damage caused...
Congressman Smith visited Bollinger Co. April 10 to survey tornado damage
Marijuana sales in Missouri impacts Arkansas dispensaries
Construction begins on bypass
Sales of recreational marijuana are having different effects on dispensaries in Arkansas. The...
Marijuana sales in Missouri impacts Arkansas dispensaries