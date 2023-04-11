Dark Horizon Tour stopping in Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Rock bands In This Moment and Motionless in White are bringing their Dark Horizon Tour to Arkansas.

The groups, along with special guests Fit for a King and From Ashes to New, will perform in the Theater at Simmons Bank Arena at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6.

Tickets to the concert go on sale Friday, April 14, at 10 a.m. Prices range from $39.50 to $59.50. There is an 8-ticket limit per household.

Tickets can be purchased at the arena box office in North Little Rock or at ticketmaster.com.

