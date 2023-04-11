Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Dark Horizon Tour stopping in Arkansas

Rock bands In This Moment and Motionless in White are bringing their Dark Horizon Tour to...
Rock bands In This Moment and Motionless in White are bringing their Dark Horizon Tour to Arkansas.(Simmons Bank Arena)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Rock bands In This Moment and Motionless in White are bringing their Dark Horizon Tour to Arkansas.

The groups, along with special guests Fit for a King and From Ashes to New, will perform in the Theater at Simmons Bank Arena at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6.

Tickets to the concert go on sale Friday, April 14, at 10 a.m. Prices range from $39.50 to $59.50. There is an 8-ticket limit per household.

Tickets can be purchased at the arena box office in North Little Rock or at ticketmaster.com.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclists was hit by a car near the Loves on Parker Road.
One person taken to hospital after motorcycle crash
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake just after noon Sunday in Lawrence County.
Quake recorded in Northeast Arkansas
A post on Facebook has seen a handful of likes, comments, and shares after Lawrence County’s...
Sheriff caught on camera wading through waist-high water
Concealed carry in Arkansas could look a lot different in the coming days as the Governor...
A House Bill on the Governor’s desk could change what you need to carry a firearm
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead

Latest News

Music legend Sting will bring his My Songs World Tour to Arkansas this fall.
Sting world tour coming to Arkansas
Lil Baby performs a medley at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the...
Rapper Lil Baby to come to FedExForum for ‘It’s Only Us’ tour with special guests
Midday Interview: Disney's Camp Rock the Musical
Midday Interview: Disney's Camp Rock the Musical
Graceland - Take a Road Trip
Graceland announces Elvis Week 2023 schedule