Former Dyersburg police officer indicted, charged with raping minor while employed at department

Sharquawn Henderson
Sharquawn Henderson(TBI)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has resulted in the indictment of a former Dyersburg Police officer accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with a minor.

On February 23, at the request of 29th Judicial District Attorney General Danny Goodman, TBI special agents began investigating allegations involving 29-year-old Sharquawn Henderson.

During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that Henderson, while employed as an officer of the Dyersburg Police Department, engaged in sexual activity with a juvenile in Dyer County.

On April 10, the Dyer County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Henderson with soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic means and aggravated statutory rape.

On Tuesday, Henderson surrendered to TBI agents at the Dyer County Jail and was booked on a $10,000 bond.

