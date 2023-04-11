Energy Alert
Mississippi County to see influx of cash thanks to grants

Mississippi County is looking to help out cities around the area with different projects.
Mississippi County is looking to help out cities around the area with different projects.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -Thanks to a grant, cities throughout the county have the chance at thousands of dollars of updated infrastructure.

8 million dollars were made available to the county through the American Rescue Plan Act and will be distributed to cities for infrastructure projects.

Each city can apply for two projects and the decision of who gets what will be through an outside organization.

Public Affairs Director Tom Henry said in the past, the county didn’t help the cities but that has changed in recent years.

“That’s an old way of thinking and the administration today believes as the cities improve, the county improves and there are a lot of infrastructure needs that the cities have,” Henry said.

Each project is eligible for 200,000 dollars and the grants will fund up to 75% of project costs, with 25% cost being matched by the applicant.

