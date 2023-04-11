Energy Alert
Monette Manor set to reopen summer 2023

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Rebuilding after devastation is something that every community tries to do after a devastating storm but some places like Monette have more success than others.

On December 10, 2021, the Monette Manor, a nursing home, took a direct hit from a tornado making the building a complete loss.

From there, it was stripped to the studs until owner Rick Sampson decided to rebuild it during the summer of 2022 and since then, it has gone up fast.

“Well it’s kind of letting you know that it is eventually going to happen and it kind of keeps us in a mode of moving forward and looking forward to it,” Sampson said.

The exterior of the building is set, and the interior still has a little more work to do.

Sampson said the building is very similar to the old one and will open doors for many in the community.

“It’s going to be a place for people to return home to live and it was just devastating to watch people having to go somewhere else,” Sampson said. “People had to go somewhere else to work and to be able to be back in Monette is just a blessing.”

Sampson said this building could be a symbol, one that shows people there is always a light at the end of the tunnel.

“It can happen. Believe, keep strong, keep going in a direction you want to go and you will get there,” Sampson said.

The Monette Manor is set to have a grand opening summer of 2023 and hopes to show everyone that you can rebuild after a tragedy.

