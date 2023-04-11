Multiple people arrested after aggravated assault

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two Jonesboro residents were arrested after an argument turned physical.

According to Jonesboro Police Department, 35-year-old Dawn Hamilton and 30-year-old Bernekia Blakes were arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Police responded to shots fired at the 900 block of Creath Ave around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, April 9.

They were unarmed at the time of the arrest but police did find a 9mm pistol at the home.

Police also uncovered drugs including cocaine.

The victim received minor injuries.

Hamilton and Blakes are scheduled for court on May 26.

