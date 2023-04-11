Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Multiple people arrested after aggravated assault

Multiple people were arrested after an argument turned aggravated assault.
Multiple people were arrested after an argument turned aggravated assault.(Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two Jonesboro residents were arrested after an argument turned physical.

According to Jonesboro Police Department, 35-year-old Dawn Hamilton and 30-year-old Bernekia Blakes were arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Police responded to shots fired at the 900 block of Creath Ave around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, April 9.

They were unarmed at the time of the arrest but police did find a 9mm pistol at the home.

Police also uncovered drugs including cocaine.

The victim received minor injuries.

Hamilton and Blakes are scheduled for court on May 26.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A post on Facebook has seen a handful of likes, comments, and shares after Lawrence County’s...
Sheriff caught on camera wading through waist-high water
A Pocahontas couple died Saturday when police said an SUV rear-ended their motorcycle.
Motorcyclist, rider killed in crash
Ambulance Light
Truck hits and kills 3-year-old child
A motorcyclists was hit by a car near the Loves on Parker Road.
One person taken to hospital after motorcycle crash
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake just after noon Sunday in Lawrence County.
Quake recorded in Northeast Arkansas

Latest News

On Monday, April 10, Congressman Jason Smith visited Bollinger County to tour the damage caused...
Congressman Smith visited Bollinger Co. April 10 to survey tornado damage
Marijuana sales in Missouri impacts Arkansas dispensaries
Construction begins on bypass
Sales of recreational marijuana are having different effects on dispensaries in Arkansas. The...
Marijuana sales in Missouri impacts Arkansas dispensaries
Drivers around the Farville Curve on E Johnson Ave will be seeing more equipment as work on the...
Construction begins on bypass