A national career program makes its last tour stop in Jonesboro

More than 30 local businesses working across construction, manufacturing, and healthcare got to meet and discuss opportunities with students interested in a specific industry.(KAIT)
By Maddie Sexton
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Students from across Region 8 gathered Tuesday at a local high school to learn what their career futures might hold.

Be Pro Be Proud’s Statewide Draft Day Tour made its last stop at Nettleton High School.

Draft Day brings graduating high school seniors together with companies looking for the next pipeline of talent in NEA.

The event’s sponsors included Hytrol, Riceland, Keith Foodservice Distributors, Frito Lay, and more.

More than 30 local businesses, from construction to manufacturing, and healthcare, met and discussed opportunities with students.

Be Pro Be Proud Executive Director Andrew Parker said the Draft Day event is a stepping stone for seniors to have jobs lined up by the time they graduate high school.

“We are looking for talent,” Parker said. “Not only to fill jobs that are in their companies today but to also be that next group of successors that are going to lead those companies.”

Congressman Rick Crawford and local business leaders discussed the importance of skilled-labor participation and encouraged student involvement.

Students took part in real job interviews with companies they were matched with via Be Pro Be Proud.

Trinity Rail Recruiter Leslie Lavender interviewed one senior who had exactly what they are seeking.

“This student specifically had Black River [Technical School] experience learning how to weld, and that’s exactly what we are looking for,” Lavender said. “We are looking for welders and students who truly care, want to show up to work, and those looking for a true career path.”

Students also attended a Skilled Technical Career Fair located in the Nettleton High School Gym.

The Draft Day interviews and career fair will continue at Nettleton through Wednesday, April 12.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

