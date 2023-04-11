NEA NAIA Roundup (4/11/23)

Williams Baptist swept Lyon in a softball doubleheader. Crowley’s Ridge earned conference accolades in golf and softball.

Williams Baptist 11, Lyon 2 (Softball)

Williams Baptist 9, Lyon 1 (Softball)

The Williams softball team got the sweep of the Lyon Scots on Tuesday afternoon with two run-rule victories, 11-2 in five innings in game one and 9-1 in six innings in game two. With the wins, the Lady Eagles are now 16-21 overall and 7-6 in conference play.

Game One

The Lady Eagles got on the board in the first inning when Kaydra Cole hit a RBI groundout. In the third inning, they plated five runs when Megan Weis hit a RBI single, Karsen Overshine hit a RBI sac fly, and Kennedy Johnson and Madison Knight hit back-to-back RBI singles. They extended the lead to 7-0 with a run in the fourth after Cole hit a RBI single. The Scots got two runs back in the fourth, but the Lady Eagles responded with four in the fifth as Shelby Jones hit a 2 RBI single, Overshine hit a RBI sac fly, and Cole hit a RBI single. This gave the Lady Eagles a run-rule victory in five innings.

Angel Gillette pitched all five innings for the Lady Eagles. She allowed two runs off four hits, walked one and struck out nine.

Game Two

Again, the Lady Eagles struck early in the first as Cole hit a 2 RBI single. They added to their lead in the fourth as Kaylee Wolfe hit a RBI single and Overshine reached on an error that allowed three runners to score. Again, the Scots got a run back in the fourth making it a 6-1 game. In the fifth inning, Maddi Altenthal hit a 2-run homer, and then in the sixth Paige Thomas hit a RBI single to give the Lady Eagles an eight run lead for a run-rule victory.

Cassidi Doyle pitched all six innings for the Lady Eagles. She allowed one run off four hits, walked one and struck out 11.

Williams travels to Columbia, Mo. this weekend for a pair of doubleheaders. They will play against Columbia on Friday, April 14 and then against Stephens on Saturday, April 15.

CAC Softball Hitter of the Week - Hannah Burk (Crowley’s Ridge College)

CAC Softball Pitcher of the Week - Shelby Elrod (Crowley’s Ridge College)

CAC Women’s Golfer of the Week - Maddie Minyard (Crowley’s Ridge College)

Crowley’s Ridge’s very own Shelby Elrod and Hannah Burk took the honors for CAC Hitter and Pitcher of the week.

Hannah Burk hit .400 with eight hits across 20 at-bats in helping lead the Pioneers to a 5-1 record for the week. She also legged out two doubles and drove in three runs in those games. The infielder went 2-for-4 with a double in a 5-2 triumph against NCAA Division II Lane College (Tennessee) last Tuesday. She then had her best game of the week with a 3-for-4 performance, with a double, in a 10-1 victory against Arlington Baptist University (Texas) last Friday.

Shelby Elrod claimed three wins inside the pitching circle with 12 strikeouts in three complete games. She struck out seven batters and scattered six hits in a 5-2 victory against Lane. The Ballard County, Kentucky, native then had two strikeouts in tossing a complete game in a 4-3 triumph against Dallas Christian College (Texas) last Saturday. Elrod also scattered six hits and allowed one run in a five-inning complete game victory last Friday against Arlington Baptist.

Maddie Minyard of Armorel, Arkansas continues to pave the way for the furture of the CRC Lady Pioneer Golf Program. Minyard has claimed her first CAC Player of the Week honors with her effrorts at “Battle at Big Creek” this past week. Congradualtions to Maddie on the recognition.

Maddie Minyard has led the charge for the Lady Pioneers Program this season. Her latest performance was a 36th place finish at the Battle at Big Creek Classic in Mountain Home (Arkansas). The Armorel, Arkansas, native had consistent rounds of 97 and 98 in the 36-hole event.

