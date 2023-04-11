Organization to host mother, son dance

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Mothers and sons will have a ball at this Region 8 event.

G.R.O.W. NEA announced on Facebook they will be hosting “the Empress & Her King” ball.

The mother and son ball will be on Saturday, May 13 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Allen Park Community Center.

The doors open at 5:45 p.m. for registration check-in.

The event is free and formal attire is required.

You must register before Sunday, April 30, to attend.

If you’re interested, follow G.R.O.W. NEA on Facebook or email them at grownea2018@gmail.com.

