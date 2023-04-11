Energy Alert
Organization to host mother, son dance

One Region 8 organization will give mothers and sons a chance to have a ball.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Mothers and sons will have a ball at this Region 8 event.

G.R.O.W. NEA announced on Facebook they will be hosting “the Empress & Her King” ball.

The mother and son ball will be on Saturday, May 13 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Allen Park Community Center.

The doors open at 5:45 p.m. for registration check-in.

The event is free and formal attire is required.

You must register before Sunday, April 30, to attend.

If you’re interested, follow G.R.O.W. NEA on Facebook or email them at grownea2018@gmail.com.

