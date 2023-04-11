Police investigating fatal shooting

Energy Alert
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating the shooting death of a Blytheville man.

Sgt. Robin Haught-Angel, public information officer for the Blytheville Police Department, said Tuesday officers responded to a report of shots fired Monday, April 10, in the 500 block of East McHaney Street.

When police arrived, they found 23-year-old Rasheed Henry suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

An ambulance took Henry to Great River Medical Center, where he died.

Haught-Angel did not say if police have made any arrests or have any suspects. She said the investigation was ongoing, and information would be released as it becomes available.

Region 8 News will continue to track this story and provide updates.

