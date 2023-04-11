Public meeting set to discuss NEA airport needs

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - A public meeting will be held Wednesday, April 12, to discuss the Northeast Arkansas Airport Needs Assessment.

The meeting will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce, 1709 E. Nettleton Ave. in Jonesboro.

For more information on the assessment, please visit https://near-ana.airportplans.com

Additionally, a regional survey is being conducted to better understand air service demand across northeast Arkansas. To participate, please visit //nea-air.com/survey.

