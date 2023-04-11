Energy Alert
Ribbon cutting held for new Batesville business

A ribbon cutting was held Monday morning for a local Batesville business
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One Batesville business is celebrating its grand opening.

The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Menagerie on Main.

The mother-daughter-owned business offers a little of everything for everyone, from new and vintage clothing, home decor, and much more.

The duo is already in talks about expanding the business later this year.

“This summer, we plan to expand further by opening a vintage soda fountain and lounge upstairs,” Kendra Collier, owner of Menagerie on Main, said.

If you plan to visit, Menagerie on Main is located at 201 E. Main Street and is open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

