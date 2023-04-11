Spring ushers in tick season

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - During the spring, ticks can be found just about anywhere.

Along with Lyme disease, ticks can carry other diseases that can land you in the hospital for weeks. Wearing long pants and using insect spray are a couple of ways that you can prevent getting a tick-borne illness.

Amy Rose started the Arkansas Lyme Disease Foundation after getting bitten in 2008.

“If someone gets a tick on them and it bites them, they need to have a tweezer on them to pull it out and start where the head of the tick connects to the body,” Rose said.

Rose urged to always check yourself when you come inside from any area where you think ticks could be.

After being diagnosed with Lyme disease, Rose has been struggling with the repercussions of the bite.

“It has been a long road to recovery, I will not say I am 100% yet. I would say I am more like 80%,” said Rose. She added that it takes years to get back to yourself after getting Lyme disease.

According to the CDC, Arkansas is considered a low-incidence state, meaning there are less than 10 confirmed cases per 100,000 people for the previous three reporting years.

This does not mean you should not take precautions when venturing out to your favorite outdoor spot.

“They can stay out of tall grass and that is super important, and just really be cognitive of if there is an insect on them Is getting it off as soon as possible.”, said Rose.

Rose said it took her three to four weeks before the classic bullseye mark showed up on her back. Before this, she was exhibiting flu-like symptoms.

She has one more nugget of information for those who find themselves bitten by a tick.

“Pull it off and save the tick, put it in a little Ziplock bag, put the date on it, and watch for symptoms.”, said Rose.

Ticks can stay attached to for a few days up to a few weeks. Rose said the best practice is to check yourself once before you get in your vehicle and then do a thorough check when you get home.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.