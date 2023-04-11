Energy Alert
Sting world tour coming to Arkansas

Music legend Sting will bring his My Songs World Tour to Arkansas this fall.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROGERS, Ark. (KAIT) - Music legend Sting will bring his My Songs World Tour to Arkansas this fall.

The musician will perform his greatest hits on Thursday, Oct. 12, at the Walmart AMP in Rogers. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with music starting at 8.

“Fans can expect to be taken on a musical journey with timeless hits like ‘Fields of Gold,’ ‘Shape of My Heart,’ ‘Roxanne,’ ‘Every Breath You Take,’ ‘Message in a Bottle,’ and many more,” Tuesday’s news release said.

Tickets to the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 14, and range from $39.50 to $179.50.

Digital tickets can be purchased at www.amptickets.com, by calling 479-443-5600, or at the AMP box office.

