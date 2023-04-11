Sting world tour coming to Arkansas

ROGERS, Ark. (KAIT) - Music legend Sting will bring his My Songs World Tour to Arkansas this fall.

The musician will perform his greatest hits on Thursday, Oct. 12, at the Walmart AMP in Rogers. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with music starting at 8.

Music legend Sting will bring his My Songs World Tour to Arkansas this fall. (Walmart AMP)

“Fans can expect to be taken on a musical journey with timeless hits like ‘Fields of Gold,’ ‘Shape of My Heart,’ ‘Roxanne,’ ‘Every Breath You Take,’ ‘Message in a Bottle,’ and many more,” Tuesday’s news release said.

Tickets to the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 14, and range from $39.50 to $179.50.

Digital tickets can be purchased at www.amptickets.com, by calling 479-443-5600, or at the AMP box office.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.