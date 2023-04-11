Study finds a decrease in cotton production

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas is seeing a reduction in the amount of cotton being planted, as farmers switch to more profitable crops.

According to the Prospective Plantings, a yearly study conducted by the USDA, cotton acreage is down nearly 25% from 680,000 acres to 480,000. This can be partially attributed to the prices of herbicides and other necessities.

“But the price is down as well so it seems like they get a reduction in one thing, and they get a reduction of the products,” said Branon Thiesse, chair for the Craighead County extension office.

Thiesse said some farmers are making just enough to pay for the production costs and pay some towards their loans, leaving very little left over for themselves.

Though the prices of essential materials have begun to stabilize, over the past years, it pushed cotton farmers’ budgets to the limits.

“Fertilizer, herbicide, insecticide, growth regulators all that goes into making a crop budget.”, said Thiesse.

