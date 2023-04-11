Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

USWNT wins friendly match against Ireland at CITYPARK

USWNT will face Ireland at CITYPARK on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
USWNT will face Ireland at CITYPARK on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.(CITY SC)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team took on Ireland on Tuesday night at CITYPARK.

The USWNT continues their undefeated streak in 2023, with this latest win 1-0 against Ireland.

Alana Cook scored the game-winning goal from just after the half-field mark. Cook scored the impressive goal on her birthday.

Number 4, Becky Sauerbrunn, who is from St. Louis, nearly scored off a header from a corner kick in front of her hometown crowd. Unfortunately, the shot hit the crossbar.

According to USWNT, CITYPARK had 22,294 people attending the game. That is just shy of the stadium’s 22,500 seating capacity.

Tonight’s match was the final one before Team USA, and head coach Vlatko Andonovski will have to select a 23-player team for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

USWNT’s first World Cup game will be on July 21 at 8 p.m. against Vietnam.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sales of recreational marijuana are having different effects on dispensaries in Arkansas. The...
Marijuana sales in Missouri impacts Arkansas dispensaries
Concealed carry in Arkansas could look a lot different in the coming days as the Governor...
A House Bill on the Governor’s desk could change what you need to carry a firearm
According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the crash happened just before 10:30...
Train vs. tractor crash shuts down highway
Dawn Martel Hamilton, 35, Jonesboro
Two arrested following shots fired
A ribbon cutting was held Monday morning for a local Batesville business
Ribbon cutting held for new Batesville business

Latest News

Arkansas State relief pitcher
Arlon Butts reflects after Tuesday save for Red Wolves
Arkansas State Pack Day Spring Game set for Saturday at 2:15pm
The Razorbacks compete in the Southeastern Conference
Red-White Spring Game headlines 2023 Wooo Pig Weekend
Arkansas State head football coach
Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones after 4/12/23 practice
St. Louis Cardinals' Jordan Walker celebrates as he arrives home after hitting a solo home run...
Jordan Walker ties 111-year-old record in historic start to MLB career