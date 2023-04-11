USWNT wins friendly match against Ireland at CITYPARK

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team took on Ireland on Tuesday night at CITYPARK.

The USWNT continues their undefeated streak in 2023, with this latest win 1-0 against Ireland.

Alana Cook scored the game-winning goal from just after the half-field mark. Cook scored the impressive goal on her birthday.

🎂 Birthday goals >>>>>>> pic.twitter.com/dAyEyG2CnZ — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) April 12, 2023

Number 4, Becky Sauerbrunn, who is from St. Louis, nearly scored off a header from a corner kick in front of her hometown crowd. Unfortunately, the shot hit the crossbar.

One was all it took!



The Highlights 🎥 pic.twitter.com/IqEwkwveVU — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) April 12, 2023

According to USWNT, CITYPARK had 22,294 people attending the game. That is just shy of the stadium’s 22,500 seating capacity.

THANK YOU TO ALL 2️⃣2️⃣,2️⃣9️⃣4️⃣WHO SHOWED UP IN ST. LOUIS!!!!! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/HoTqJgPkhs — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) April 12, 2023

Tonight’s match was the final one before Team USA, and head coach Vlatko Andonovski will have to select a 23-player team for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

USWNT’s first World Cup game will be on July 21 at 8 p.m. against Vietnam.

