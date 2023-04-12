Energy Alert
A-State bowler Brooklyn Buchanan lands on NTCA All-Region team

By A-State Athletics
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Brooklyn Buchanan of the Arkansas State women’s bowling team was recognized by the National Ten Pin Coaches Association (NTCA) as an All-Region selection, the organization announced Wednesday.

The all-region teams are a result of voting by participating head coaches. The NTCA will announce its traditional All-America teams Thursday ahead of the National Collegiate Bowling Championship April 14-15 in Las Vegas.

Buchanan, a Honorable Mention All-Central Region choice, finished the regular season ranked 12th in the PCPI index at 92.714 percent. The PCPI index is a measure that combines the identified categories “percentage of competitors that a bowler has outperformed” within that category. The anchor bowler throughout the majority of matches, Buchanan rolled a traditional average of 208.3 and a Baker average of 208.4 for an overall average of 208.4. She ranks eighth nationally with a strike percentage of 54.5 percent and 10th nationally with an individual scoring average of 20.837.

Buchanan and the Red Wolves begin competition at the National Collegiate Bowling Championship Friday against Vanderbilt at 11:00 a.m. (CT). A-State will meet McKendree or Nebraska in the double-elimination tournament at 5:00 p.m. (CT) Friday. For the latest on A-State bowling, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateBowling), Facebook (/AStateBowling) and Instagram (@redwolvesbowling).

