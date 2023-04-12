Alzheimer’s Association discusses when to take keys away from loved ones

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Determining when to talk about driving safely with a loved one suffering from Alzheimer’s disease can be challenging.

April is National Distracted Driving Month, raising awareness for drivers to pay attention when they get behind the wheel.

During the observance, the Arkansas Alzheimer’s Association offers tips on bringing the subject up and when it’s the right time to talk about hanging up the car keys.

The organization explained it could be a complex subject to address but is essential for everyone’s safety.

“Determining when someone can no longer safely drive requires careful observation by family members or friends. It’s important to acknowledge the person’s feelings,” said Arkansas Azheimer’s Association Executive Director Kirsten Dickens. “We want to make sure that we can preserve his or her independence as much as possible.”

Even if right now isn’t the time to have that conversation, Dickens added it could be a good idea to make a plan.

“Making a plan can really make the conversation go a little easier. If it’s not time to have that conversation yet, but you think it’ll come up in the future, sit down and make a plan now. It’s never too soon to do that, and it might help all those involved approaches it in a better way,” she said.

The Alzheimer’s Association said it could help you with disease-related questions.

For more information or to find its 24/7 helpline, visit its website.

