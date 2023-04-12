April 12: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

It’s that time of year when the mornings are cool and the afternoons are mild. Today will be a lot like yesterday with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-70s.

We will continue to get a degree or two warmer each day until a cold front arrives late on Saturday. The first half of the day looks dry, but a cold front approaches lateer in the day to give us some storm chances.

It does appear that we could get unstable enough to have some thunderstorms. We will fine tune the forecast as we get closer to Saturday. Behind the front, slight cooler air arrives for Sunday.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

The road to recovery and trying to get back to normal. Students in Wynne return to school today for the first time since the deadly March 31st tornado. We’ll have live reports starting at 5:30 a.m.

Families without a home at Camp Cavalry in Wynne are preparing to move. After the tornado in Wynne displaced many families on March 31, Camp Cavalry opened its doors the same night.

A Mississippi County town calls for peace after a young man is found dead in the street.

Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders signed what is called a “Death by delivery” bill into law, which allows the state to charge people who traffic Fentanyl with murder and sentence them to life in prison, if convicted.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

