Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

April 12: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

It’s that time of year when the mornings are cool and the afternoons are mild. Today will be a lot like yesterday with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-70s.

We will continue to get a degree or two warmer each day until a cold front arrives late on Saturday. The first half of the day looks dry, but a cold front approaches lateer in the day to give us some storm chances.

It does appear that we could get unstable enough to have some thunderstorms. We will fine tune the forecast as we get closer to Saturday. Behind the front, slight cooler air arrives for Sunday.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

The road to recovery and trying to get back to normal. Students in Wynne return to school today for the first time since the deadly March 31st tornado. We’ll have live reports starting at 5:30 a.m.

Families without a home at Camp Cavalry in Wynne are preparing to move. After the tornado in Wynne displaced many families on March 31, Camp Cavalry opened its doors the same night.

A Mississippi County town calls for peace after a young man is found dead in the street.

Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders signed what is called a “Death by delivery” bill into law, which allows the state to charge people who traffic Fentanyl with murder and sentence them to life in prison, if convicted.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sales of recreational marijuana are having different effects on dispensaries in Arkansas. The...
Marijuana sales in Missouri impacts Arkansas dispensaries
Concealed carry in Arkansas could look a lot different in the coming days as the Governor...
A House Bill on the Governor’s desk could change what you need to carry a firearm
Dawn Martel Hamilton, 35, Jonesboro
Two arrested following shots fired
A ribbon cutting was held Monday morning for a local Batesville business
Ribbon cutting held for new Batesville business
handcuffs
Two students facing charges of video voyuerism

Latest News

Aaron's Wednesday morning forecast
Aaron's Wednesday morning forecast
Red Wolves continue spring practice
Arkansas State football kicks off final week of spring practice, Butch Jones updates QBs
Alabama four-star prospect QB commits to Arkansas
Arkansas football gets 2024 commitments from 4-star prospects in AL & MS
Lady Eagles sweep Batesville in softball
5A East: GCT and Batesville split baseball twinbill, Lady Eagles sweep softball twinbill