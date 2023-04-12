Arkansas governor greets Wynne students on their first day back

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Governor Sanders welcomes students back to school following a deadly tornado.

Wynne Intermediate School students returned to class on Wednesday, April 12 with a warm welcome from Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Kindergarteners through 8th graders attended class at their normal buildings, which did not suffer any major damage from the deadly March 31 tornado.

The energy was high upon their arrival.

High school student-athletes, teachers, administrators, and Gov. Sanders cheerfully welcomed the students, with music and decorations as they entered the building with smiling faces.

Governor Sanders said she is willing to do whatever it takes to make these students comfortable with being back at school, even if it’s just holding a hand for a scared little girl.

“I can tell that she was nervous,” Sanders said. “She grabbed my hand, we walked in, got inside, and found out that was actually not her classroom hallway, so we came back outside and got her to the appropriate place.”

Administrators gave their thanks to everyone who has supported Wynne since the tornado.

Wynne Superintendent Kenneth More said his team went above and beyond to ensure the student’s and staff’s safety.

“These guys worked sometimes till one or two in the morning and we got our babies back in five days,” Moore said. “That is a testament and they contacted all 2480 kids, so every child is accounted for.”

Grades 11-12 report back to class on Thursday, April 13 at the East Arkansas Community College Tech Center, and grades 9-10 on the following day at the same location.

