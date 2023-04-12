Energy Alert
Arkansas State baseball edges Murray State 8-7 in midweek action

Arkansas State junior pitcher
By A-State Athletics
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arlon Butts worked the final 3 1/3 innings en route to his first career save to help the Arkansas State baseball team hold off Murray State for an 8-7 victory Tuesday at Tomlinson Stadium-Kell Field.

A-State (11-18) used seven hurlers in the contest, with Aaron Evers (1-2) earning the win in an inning of shutout relief. In his season-long appearance, Butts struck out four batters and allowed just one hit – a one-out solo home run in the ninth – but forced a groundout and a strikeout swinging to secure the win.

The Red Wolves out-hit the Racers (16-17) 8-7 and played error-free for the third consecutive game, as well as the fifth time in the last six contests. Murray State used four pitchers, with starter Ethan Lyke (1-3) taking the loss in two innings pitched.

Cason Tollett went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a two-run homer, while Allen Grier scored both times he reached base. Wil French also scored two runs and went 1-for-2 with a walk, a double and a sacrifice fly.

Murray State struck first on a first-pitch leadoff homer by Logan Bland before starter Jake Algee retired the side to limit the damage. A-State answered in the bottom of the inning with Tollett’s two-run blast to take a 2-1 advantage.

The Racers tied it in the second on an RBI triple by Cade Sammons, but the Red Wolves plated three in the second to make it 5-2. French’s sac fly drove in Cross Jumper before Daedrick Cail and Grier crossed when Brayden Caskey reached on an error.

In the fourth, Caskey doubled home Grier and French before scoring on an RBI single by Tollett to put A-State’s lead at 8-2, but the visitors pulled within two in the top of the fifth on a grand slam by Brennan McCullough.

Murray State threatened with two on and two outs in the top of the sixth before Butts entered the picture and struck out Bland swinging to end the threat. He went on to retire the next seven batters he faced before a solo shot to right by Seth Gardner trimmed the lead to one.

Butts continued to work quickly, forcing a groundout to first on the next pitch before fanning Dustin Mercer to end it.

NEXT UP

A-State returns to Sun Belt Conference play Friday with the start of a three-game series at Georgia State. First pitch against the Panthers is slated for 5 p.m. CT at the GSU Baseball Complex. The radio broadcast can be heard on The Ticket Radio Network stations 95.3, 96.9 and 970 AM in Jonesboro, as well as online at 953theticket.com.

