Blytheville city leaders demand for answers in recent shootings

Blytheville city leaders call for peace after recent shootings(KAIT)
By Chris Carter
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mississippi County town calls for peace after a young man is found dead in the street.

On Monday, April 10, Blytheville police officers found 23-year-old Rasheed Henry dead after he was shot on the 500 block of East McHaney Street.

Henry’s death sparked outrage among city leaders who addressed the community Tuesday from the street Henry died.

“How many children do we have to lose before we realize we are becoming extinct?” said Blytheville Mayor Melisa Logan. “We can’t keep this month after month, day after day, week after week. My neighborhoods are being terrorized by losers.”

Logan stood alongside the police chief, Arkansas State Police and city council members to demand anyone who has information about recent crimes to come forward.

Only in office a little more than 90 days, Logan has already dealt with three homicides.

She said someone knows something about the crimes in her community.

“You know it is your son. You know it is your nephew. You know that it is your grandchild. You know that it is your cousin. You know that it is your sister or brother. Help us get these guns off the street,” Logan said.

After the 23-year-old was gunned down in the streets, the mayor has made it her mission to find Henry’s killer and anyone else who wants to terrorize her city.

“We’re going to come for you, so stop being a coward. Show yourself,” Logan said.

While recent data found crime in Blytheville has followed the population decline and dropped, recent shootings are too many for the mayor and Blytheville police chief, Ross Thompson.

“There are no winners in it. There is nothing. It is flat losers. Losers. If you’re in a gang and you think that is cool, no, you’re a loser,” Thompson said.

With the help of Mayor Logan, police are hitting the streets hard to try and end the violence.

“The city of Blytheville has had enough. The police department has had enough. The graveyard has had enough,” Logan said.

The city is working with federal partners to prosecute those charged with gun crimes federally.

Chief Thompson said they are working several leads on Monday night’s shooting.

