The City of West Memphis to hold groundbreaking ceremony for new amphitheater

West Mmephis amphitheater ground breaking(City of West Memphis)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - The City of West Memphis announced its groundbreaking ceremony for a new amphitheater.

The West Memphis Hightower Park Amphitheater groundbreaking will be on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. at 1319 E. Broadway.

The city says this event marks the beginning of the construction of its brand-new public space for the community to enjoy.

The new Hightower Park and Amphitheater will offer a wide range of amenities:

  • Large amphitheater for outdoor performances
  • Green space for picnics
  • Playgrounds
  • Basketball courts
  • Walking trails for exercise and leisure

